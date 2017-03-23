Driver Airlifted from Beaver Island After Crash

A seasonal resident of Beaver Island was injured in a single vehicle rollover on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 8 o’clock Wednesday night on West Side Drive, near Donnel Mors Lane on Beaver Island.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office was called to the location for the report of a one vehicle rollover injury accident.

Deputies say the vehicle was west bound on Paid Een Ogs Road and as it turned onto West Side Road the driver lost control, sliding sideways before the vehicle rolled onto its side.

The driver of the vehicle, 70-year-old William Kohne of Illinois was flown off the island for treatment of unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol are considered factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.