Clare County Teen Allegedly Stabbed During Argument over Money

A teen was stabbed in Isabella County after allegedly arguing with a friend over money.

It happened at an apartment in Isabella County’s Union Township Wednesday night shortly before midnight.

According to the sheriff’s office – two 19-year-olds from Lake were arguing over money.

The victim told deputies that he was arguing over $15 inside his apartment with his friend.

His friend allegedly demanded money from the victim who refused to pay.

The suspect stated he would stab the victim if he didn’t pay.

At some point during the argument the suspect allegedly pulled out a boot style knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

The victim along with friends tried to stop the bleeding, but couldn’t. They then went to Walmart to get medical supplies.

At Walmart someone called 911.

Deputies arrived and found the victim still bleeding. They assisted the teen until EMS arrived.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening wound.

Deputies located and interviewed the suspect, who allegedly admitted to stabbing his friend during the argument.

A report of the case has been filed with the Prosecuting Attorney for review.