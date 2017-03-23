Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving With Children in the Vehicle

A woman was arrested in Leelanau County for alleged child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.

It happened yesterday afternoon in Empire Township.

That’s where a deputy stopped a car that was allegedly weaving all over the roadway.

The deputy says the car could be seen weaving off the paved road, onto the gravel shoulders, where it would kick up gravel, before weaving back and forth over the fog line.

The car was stopped and the deputy spoke with the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Traverse City.

Inside the vehicle were the woman’s two children, a 7-year-old and a 13-year-old.

The deputy says they could smell alcohol when talking to the driver. The driver allegedly told the deputy she’d had a rough night arguing with her mother and was now taking her children to the beach.

She was arrested for drunk driving and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail where the sheriff’s office say her BAC was tested and found to be over three times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

She was lodged on two counts of child endangerment as well.

The driver was also said to have one previous conviction for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

The children were turned over to the friend who responded to the traffic stop.