Police Search for Driver from Hit and Run Crash in Traverse City

POSTED March 23, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Police in Traverse City are asking for your help in locating the driver of a car that was involved in an alleged hit and run crash.

The crash happened yesterday on the corner of Barlow Street and Carver Street in Traverse City.

According to police a bright blue sedan didn’t stop at the stop sign and collided with a passing truck.

The blue car then fled the scene.

Parts from the car were broken off and left and the scene.  Using those police say the car is a Honda.

The car should have substantial front end damage.

The license plate is ACS-1609 or something similar.

The driver is described as a young white female with blonde hair worn in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Traverse City Police Department at 231.995.5153.