Police Search for Driver from Hit and Run Crash in Traverse City
Police in Traverse City are asking for your help in locating the driver of a car that was involved in an alleged hit and run crash.
The crash happened yesterday on the corner of Barlow Street and Carver Street in Traverse City.
According to police a bright blue sedan didn’t stop at the stop sign and collided with a passing truck.
The blue car then fled the scene.
Parts from the car were broken off and left and the scene. Using those police say the car is a Honda.
The car should have substantial front end damage.
The license plate is ACS-1609 or something similar.
The driver is described as a young white female with blonde hair worn in a ponytail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Traverse City Police Department at 231.995.5153.