Police Search for Driver from Hit and Run Crash in Traverse City

Police in Traverse City are asking for your help in locating the driver of a car that was involved in an alleged hit and run crash.

The crash happened yesterday on the corner of Barlow Street and Carver Street in Traverse City.

According to police a bright blue sedan didn’t stop at the stop sign and collided with a passing truck.

The blue car then fled the scene.

Parts from the car were broken off and left and the scene. Using those police say the car is a Honda.

The car should have substantial front end damage.

The license plate is ACS-1609 or something similar.

The driver is described as a young white female with blonde hair worn in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Traverse City Police Department at 231.995.5153.