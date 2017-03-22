Manton Boys Basketball Wins Quarter Finals in Overtime, Headed to Breslin Center in Lansing for Semifinals

In local sports news — The Manton Rangers Boys’ Basketball Team is headed to the Breslin center after winning their state quarterfinal game in Petoskey.

That game — between the Manton Rangers and Negaunee Miners took place last night at Petoskey High School, drawing huge, excited crowds to the stands.

The first half of the close game wrapped up with Manton leading 23-21 — and the teams remained neck-in-neck until the 4th quarter ended with a score of 42 to 42. That took the game into overtime — and drew even more excitement from the crowd.

Manton won in overtime with a final score of 51-49… The Rangers will face off against the Grand Rapids Covenant Christian Chargers in the semifinals tomorrow at 2:50pm at the Breslin Center in Lansing.