Crawford County World War II Veteran Wins $300,000 in Michigan Lottery

A northern Michigan veteran is $300,000 richer, after winning big from a scratch off ticket.

Ervin Smolinski is a 94-year-old World War II Navy Veteran who lives in South Branch, Crawford County.

Earlier this month he received a lottery ticket from his daughter-in-law in his birthday card.

Smolinski scratched the ticket and says he’s seen a lot in his time and that it takes a lot to get him worked up, he thinks his son-in-law was more worked than he was.

Smolinski kept the ticket in his pocket for the next few days and kept checking to make sure it was real.

He traveled to Lansing this past Tuesday to claim his prize.

With his winnings he says he plans to invest some of it, buy a new shed, and buy a newer, used car.

Strolinski says he’s pretty frugal and that won’t change, he just won’t have as much stress in his life from worrying about money.