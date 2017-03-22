No Injuries Reported After Bus Hits Pickup Truck in Clare County

No one was injured when a bus collided with a pickup truck.



It happened Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon.

That’s when Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a traffic crash the involved a Clare County Transit Bus and another vehicle on Park Street near Lake Street in Harrison.

Responding deputies say the bus, driven by 65-year-old William Evans of Harrison, was northbound when it crossed over the center line and collided with a pickup truck.

The truck was driven by 47-year-old Kelly West of Midland.

The truck was hauling a trailer with construction equipment. The crash caused the equipment to fall off the trailer.

The bus continued to move, leaving the roadway before coming to rest in the yard of a nearby house.

The crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

Police say the collision was of a side swipe nature and the major damage to the bus happened when it the curb after hitting the truck.

Four passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them were injured.

No one was injured in the pickup truck.

The accident remains under investigation, but deputies say the driver of the bus may have fallen asleep, leading to the crash.