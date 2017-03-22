Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leading Police on Chase in Clare County

A Farwell woman was arrested for drunk driving after police say she was driving erratically and lead deputies on a chase in Clare County.

It happened on March 12th, shortly after midnight, when Clare County Sheriff Deputies were on patrol in Surrey Township and saw a vehicle driving on the shoulder at a high rate of speed.

Deputies say the SUV was driving erratically. They tried to catch up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it by turning on the emergency lights on the patrol car.

The SUV didn’t stop and instead took off, gaining speed, and passed another vehicle before getting on US-10 and traveling for 2-miles before stopping.

Deputies say the driver, 55-year-old Steffi Brasington, was highly intoxicated.

She was arrested and lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.

This past Wednesday Brasington was arraigned on charges of fleeing from police, fourth degree and operating while intoxicated second offense.