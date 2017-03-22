Crews Respond to Early Morning Fire in Antrim County

Units were called to a fire at a condo complex in Antrim County Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at Shanty Creek Resort – near Schuss Mountain.

Multiple departments were called to what was reported as a chimney fire at the condos.

The fire crews got the call about 1 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Four families were said to be living in the condos. No was injured, but the families were displaced by the fire and Red Cross was on scene helping them to find a safe place to stay.

The Mancelona Fire Chief, Ed Sayre told MI News 26 that the four unit condo included two units heavily damaged from the fire and two others with water damage.

While it’s early in the investigation, Chief Sayre said the buildings were heavily damaged.

Crews were regrouping Wednesday afternoon to continue investigating the fire.