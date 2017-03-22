Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects who Allegedly Damaged Vehicles in Apartment Parking Lot

Police in Isabella County are asking for your help in identifying the suspects who allegedly damaged multiple vehicles in an apartment building’s parking lot.

The alleged damage happened at the Deerfield Apartments, which is on Deerfield Road just south of Mt Pleasant.

It happened at approximately 3 o’clock in the morning on Sunday.

This video shows three suspects in and around the vehicles that were reported as being damaged.

According to the sheriff’s office they originally received reports of two vehicles at the apartment that had been damaged.

A surveillance camera in the area caught the three suspects.

The next morning the sheriff’s office says an additional eleven vehicles were found or reported damage.

Most of the vehicles had mirrors broken off. A large party had also taken place at the apartment complex that night.

Deputies collected blood from the scene and that blood is being sent to a lab for identification purposes.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects can’t be identified from the video, but anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.