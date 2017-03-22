Two Arrested During Meth Investigation in Wexford and Missaukee Counties

Two people were arrested in a multi-county meth investigation.

It started on Tuesday when the Traverse Narcotics Team got a tip from a citizen in Missaukee County that meth was being made at a home in Cadillac.

Detectives began investigating and located a man walking on River Street in Cadillac carrying two duffle bags.

Detectives say he had chemicals, components, and apparatus commonly used to manufacture meth in his possession.

The 23-year-old Cadillac man was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

TNT obtained a search warrant for the home in Cadillac and say they located more evidence at that scene.

The investigation then led detectives to the stop a vehicle in Missaukee County’s Lake Township.

There detectives say they found a 36-year-old Cadillac woman who was in possession of meth and the materials used to make meth.

She also allegedly told deputies that she had burned from a meth lab in Cadillac.

Deputies searched the truck and say they located burned clothing. She was taken to Munson in Cadillac for treatment before being released and taken to the Missaukee County jail on possession of meth charges.