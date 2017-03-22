New Restaurant Opens at Evergreen Resort in Cadillac

Tuesday afternoon Evergreen Resort in Cadillac held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Passage north.

Passage North is the second dining area in the Evergreen Resort and is focused on casual dining.

After the ribbon cutting the public was invited in to wine taste and sample food served at Passage North.

It was known formerly as the Terrace Room and the resort felt it was getting outdated so they looked for a new opportunity.

The resort also said they have heard nothing but positive feedback since the opening dining area.