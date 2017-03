AMBER ALERT UPDATE – CHILDREN WHO WERE IN BACKSEAT OF STOLEN CAR FOUND SAFE IN FLINT

POLICE FROM THE GENESEE TOWNSHIP POLICE SAY THE STOLEN CAR WAS LOCATED WITH THE CHILDREN SAFELY INSIDE.

THE CAR WAS STOLEN IN BURTON MICHIGAN, WHICH IS A SUBURB OF FLINT IN GENESEE COUNTY.

ARINNA BUNING, SEEN IN THIS PHOTO, IS A 2-YEAR-OLD GIRL WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. SHE AND HER YOUNGER BROTHER, LINCOLN BUNING WERE IN THE BACK SEAT OF THEIR MOTHER’S CAR WHEN IT WAS STOLEN.

THE CAR, A BLUE 2000 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO HAS THE LICENSE PLATE OF DKZ4121.

THE SUSPECT WHO TOOK THE CAR IS DESCRIBED AS A HEAVY SET BLACK MALE, WEIGHING 300LBS.

THE CAR WAS LAST SEEN TRAVELING EAST.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION WAS ASKED TO IMMEDIATELY CALL 911.