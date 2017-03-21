RECALL – Canadian Company Recalls Pig Ears over Salmonella Concerns

And we have another recall to share with you —

And this time it’s your pets health that could be at risk.

EuroCan Manufacturing – a Canadian company that packages pig ears for animal consumption is recalling a specific lot because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Specifically Lot Number 84, which consisted of individually shrink-wrapped, 6-pack, 12-pack, and 25-pack bags of pig ears under the labels of Barnsdale Farms, HoundsTooth, and Mac’s Choice.

The pig ears were distributed throughout the United States and Canada.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

No illnesses of any kind have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above-described Barnsdale Farms® pig ears should return product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information on the recall can be found on here.