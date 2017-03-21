New Law Allows State Regulation of Ridesharing Businesses such as Uber and Lyft

Ridesharing business such as Uber and Lyft will now be regulated under state law.

Companies defined as transportation network companies will now be state regulated the same as limousine and taxicab carriers according to the Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act which went into effect on Tuesday.

The authority to regulate these ride services is under LARA’s Corporations, Securities and Commercial Licensing Bureau (CSCL)

The Act is designed to help ensure public safety by mandating criminal background checks of drivers and inspections on vehicles more than five years old by a licensed mechanic.

There is also a zero-tolerance policy for drivers who use drugs or alcohol while operating a vehicle. And passengers with special needs must be accommodated at no additional charge.

Companies register with LARA by submitting an application along with business entity documents, proof of insurance and detailed signage or emblem for LARA to approve. Companies pay an application fee ranging from $25 – $100, and an annual registration fee ranging from $100 – $30,000. Fees are set on a per vehicle basis, with a maximum fee based on 1,000 vehicles.

Under the Act, drivers of a registered company must be at least 19 years old; have a valid driver’s license issued from Michigan or another state; not have more than four moving violations or one major violation within the last three years; not be listed on the National Sex Offender Public Website; and not have any felony convictions within the last five years. LARA has authority to audit background records of drivers at any time and other types of records, but not more than twice, annually.

A chauffer’s license is not required. The new law amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to specify that “chauffeur” does not include a limousine, taxicab, or TNC driver. Nor is a limousine or taxicab considered a “commercial vehicle” that otherwise requires such an operator to obtain a chauffeur license.

For more information and the application to register as a TNC, limousine carrier or taxicab carrier go to: www.michigan.gov/tnc. Applicants with questions may contact CSCL’s Commercial Licensing Division at (517) 241-9221 or by e-mail at: CSCLonline@michigan.gov.