DNR Releases 2016 Forest Health Highlights Report

The DNR recently released the 2016 Forest Health Highlights report.

This report gives an overview of Michigan’s forests, the insects and diseases that have threatened them over the past year, and details about what is being done to improve the state’s urban and rural forests.

The report breaks down forest health threats by examining insects and diseases, forest decline and ongoing forest health research. Accompanying photos and maps illustrate the pests and show the effects they have had on Michigan’s forest system.

Among the highlights in the report are the DNR’s efforts to control spruce budworm, a native forest pest that periodically defoliates spruce and fir forests in the northeast. Spruce budworm infestations likely will continue to increase over the next 10 years, and efforts are under way to identify high-risk areas in state forests.

To learn more about the health of the state forest system, check out the 2016 Forest Health Highlights report by visiting www.michigan.gov/foresthealth.