UPDATE – Sheriff’s Office Says Woman Found in Hot Tub Died of Probable Accidental Drowning

We have an update to the investigation into the possible suspicious death in Isabella County from last month.

Monday, February 20th, deputies were called to the Baymont Inn on Pickard Road in Mt Pleasant for a report of a woman that was found face down in a hot tub.

Medical responders were called to the scene and the 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police identified the victim Mabann Marie Teller of Mt Pleasant.

At the time police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Police talked to witnesses and viewed video from other location that showed the victim was very intoxicated.

But police had to wait for several weeks on the toxicology report to know how much, if any, alcohol was in her system.

Now that report has come back and the sheriff’s office says she had a BAC of .356 along with THC in her system.

For comparison, the Michigan legal limit for operating a motor vehicle is a BAC of .08.

The sheriff’s office has concluded that no foul play occurred and that this was a probable accidental drowning and closed the case.