Wexford/Missaukee CTC Hosts Work Ethic Panel

Around 300 students at the Career Tech Center gathered today to ask a panel of potential employers questions pertaining to all aspects of working.

The panel that consisted of seven local employers ranged from factories like that of Rexair all the way to retail and the food service industry with businesses like Meijer and Culver’s.

The Questions the the panel covered informed the students on things such as proper interview etiquette and what not to wear.

The staff as well as the organizers of the event felt that students being able hear first hand from the employers the kind of things they look for in a potential employee was a benefit.

The goal of the event was to help students get a better understanding of what they’ll encounter after graduation.