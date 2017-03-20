Coast Guard Evacuates Two Injured in Vehicle Accident on Beaver Island

A Coast Guard Aircrew was called in to medically evacuate two from Beaver Island over the weekend.

It started Friday evening, that’s when the Coast Guard received the request to evacuate two people who were injured in a single vehicle accident from officials on the Island.

However, due to the poor visibility and icing conditions, an aircrews from Traverse City was forced to wait until they could respond.

Late Saturday morning conditions had improved and after consulting with a Coast Guard flight surgeon, a helicopter from the Traverse City Air Station was launched.

The helicopter flew the 57-miles to the island, and safely transported the two patients back to the Air Station where waiting ambulances took them to Munson for treatment.