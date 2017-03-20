Sheriff’s Office Warns of Black Ice after Responding to Multiple Slide Offs and Rollovers

While it may have been the first day of spring on Monday, temperatures are still dropping near freezing at night.

And with those freezing temps the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that can cause black ice to form on the roads.

Monday morning deputies responded to two accidents where a vehicle had slid and rolled over due to the slippery conditions.

The first happened shortly after 7am on East Fouch Road and Mann Road in Elmwood Township.

There deputies say they found a Chevrolet Trail Blazer on it’s side in the ditch.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Traverse City, told deputies that he had been eastbound on Fouch Road when he lost control sliding on black ice. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned in the ditch.

The second accident was an hour later on South French Road near M-204.

There deputies say they found another Chevrolet SUV that had overturned and was sitting off the roadway.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Cedar, had been southbound on French Road and slid out of control on black ice, leaving the roadway and rolling over.

Both drivers were uninjured in the accidents.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind drivers that when temperatures are in the low to middle 30’s road surfaces can be slippery from dew or fog freezing upon contact with the road or from standing water refreezing overnight.

This time of year drivers need to be aware of this possible hazardous driving condition and adjust speeds accordingly.