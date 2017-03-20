Two Arrested During Traffic Stop for Allegedly Delivering Drugs

A traffic stop in Roscommon County led to two people from out of state being arrested for allegedly delivering drugs.

It happened on Sunday on I-75 in Roscommon County’s Richfield Township.

That’s where MSP Troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Troopers say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Virginia, was driving on suspended license and had marijuana in his possession.

Troopers searched the vehicle and say they located several bags or marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids throughout the vehicle.

A passenger, a 26-year-old woman, also from Virginia, allegedly admitted to bring the marijuana and selling it to co-workers in Petoskey.

The driver and passenger were arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.