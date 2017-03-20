Leelanau County Woman Arrested for Alleged Embezzlement

Police in Leelanau County arrested a woman accused of embezzling a large sum of money from a county business.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says they were got the report of the possible embezzlement in July of last year.

Representatives from the Leelanau Redi-Mix said they suspected an employee may have been stealing money.

Since that time, the sheriff’s office says they’ve been investigating the report and determined that the theft has been ongoing since 2008.

The investigation lead to a suspect, a 52-year-old woman from Empire.

She was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge last Friday.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20-years in prison.

The woman bonded out of jail according to the sheriff’s office and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.