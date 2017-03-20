Person Of The Week: Bill Kennis

This Week’s Person of the Week is helping his community anyway he can.

Bill Kennis is the Executive Director of Benzie Bus and a member of several groups in the area.

Aside from his 3rd year at Benzie Bus, Kennis is involved with the boy scouts, the Benzie Chamber of Commerce and many others.

We met up with Kennis while he was helping with a food drive and said he was humbled to be nominated but was happy the community was rallying together.

For his work with the community Bill Kennis receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”