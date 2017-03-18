YMCA First Job Fair

On Saturday from nine to noon the Cadillac YMCA opened their doors looking for applicants.

Since the YMCA opened their doors in 2009 they’ve been expanding. With that expanding they found the need for more staff and helping hands.

Setting time to do a job fair meant they could pool resources into an efficient time making it easy and the right thing to do for them.

If you missed the job fair, the Cadillac YMCA is still looking for applicants and you can stop by anytime to inquire.