Caberfae Spring Carnival

On Saturday the community was invited out to Caberfae for their annual spring carnival.

The warm weather earlier in the week caused some concern but the weather cooled down and the snow machines provided plenty of snow to use the slopes.

The Spring Carnival had several events such as a big air contest and a costume parade.

Alongside each event the slopes were open for the public to use and enjoy.

The event was a chance for people to wrap up the winter and look forward to spring.

The carnival happens the third weekend of march every year.