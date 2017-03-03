Hometown Hero – Cpl Dakota Boyer

Corporal Dakota Boyer is a Hometown Hero.

Corporal Boyer is originally from Petoskey and currently a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team.

He was injured during training where his back was crushed by the engine on a Zodiac inflatable boat.

He had nerve damage in his back, and both legs and his right arm were paralyzed.

Cpl Boyer says during his first meeting with his doctor his doctor told him he would never walk again.

Two months after the accident he was in the Wounded Warrior Battalion and being back with his fellow marines motivated him to work hard and get back to 100%.

The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members and veterans.

It is an opportunity for the services members to demonstrate their achievements.