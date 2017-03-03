While on Wellbeing Check, Deputies Find Alleged Meth Lab

While on a wellbeing check at a home in Isabella County, deputies say they found a meth lab.

It happened on Thursday at a home in the 5000 Block of West Baseline Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township.

Child Protective Services had requested assistance from the sheriff’s office on a wellbeing check at the home.

CPS says they had information that there may have been hazardous conditions in the home related to drugs.

Deputies and CPS talked with those living in the home and were allowed to check the conditions.

During the inspection the deputy recognized many of the components use to manufacture meth and had everyone evacuate the home for safety.

BAYANET – the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in to assist at the scene and to remove the hazardous materials.

A 7-year-old child, who was not home at the time, is currently in the the care of CPS and a temporary foster family.

A Weidman man, 36-year-old Scott Underwood, was arrested at the scene and arraigned on Friday on charges of manufacturing meth.