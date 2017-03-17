Report of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Two Arrests in Leelanau County

A suspicious vehicle in a school parking lot led to two people being arrested in Leelanau County.

It happened at the Suttons Bay Montessori School Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office – the school reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving the school and heading on St. Joseph Street.

Deputies stopped the car in the Village, which is when deputies say one of the occupants attempted to flee on foot, but was stopped by other responding deputies.

Deputies say all occupants of the vehicle had been drinking alcohol.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Traverse City was found to be intoxicated and wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Emmet County. He was arrested for drunk driving, third offense, driving on a suspended license, second offense, open alcohol in a vehicle, and the outstanding warrant.

A passenger, a 30-year-old Traverse City woman was also arrested on a warrant out of Grand Traverse County.