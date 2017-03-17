Four Injured in Crash on Old M-55 in Missaukee County

Four people, including two children were injured in a crash on Old M-55 in Missaukee County Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 7:45 Friday morning on W. Cadillac Road near W Watergate Road in Missaukee County’s Richland Township.

Witnesses say an eastbound vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man from Manton crossed over the center line and hit a westbound vehicle driven by a 64-year-old woman from McBain.

The woman was pinned in her vehicle and rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate her. She was taken to Munson in Traverse City where she was listed in serious condition.

The man was also pinned in his vehicle and had to extricated. He was flown to Spectrum in Grand Rapids with critical injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle with him were also injured. An 8-year-old girl who was flown to DeVos Children’s Hospital in critical condition and a 6-year-old boy was taken to Munson in Cadillac with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.