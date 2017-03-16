Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission now Permanent, Manistee County Resident one of 15 Members

Governor Snyder signed an executive order creating a permanent commission to focus on child lead exposure and ways to reduce it across the state.

The Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission was created last year in response to the Flint Water Crisis.

The commission was to develop a long-term, statewide strategy to help prevent some of Michigan’s most vulnerable residents from being exposed to lead from all sources.

It replaced the Michigan Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention and Control Commission, which ceased to exist in 2010.

Originally only a temporary commission, Snyder said that by making the commission permanent will help advance recommended strategies to better protect children from lead exposure.

Under the Department of Health and Human Services, the commission is made up of 15-members that act as advisors to the Governor.

One member of that commission is from northern Michigan – Jeffrey Harthun is from Bear Lake, where he is a sixth grade teacher. He represents the general public on the commission.