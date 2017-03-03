Deteriorating Bridge Causes Closure of Popular Trail in U.P.

And for those planning to travel to the Upper Peninsula this spring to view some of the popular waterfalls during the spring runoff, the DNR has some disappointing news.

Due to severe deterioration the wooden footbridge that provides access to a viewing area for the Black River Falls has been closed.

The wooden bridge crosses a small, deep gorge the channels water from the river during flooding. The DNR says the waterfalls are a popular attraction south of Ishpeming in Marquette County every spring.

Decking planks are missing and the railings are weak. DNR crews have barricaded the wooden bridge.

The bridge will be completely removed this year and that segment of the trail will be completely closed.

An alternate route to the falls will be improved this spring or summer according to the DNR.