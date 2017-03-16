Four Dam Removal Projects Across State Receive Grants from DNR

Four Dam Management projects across the state will benefit from grants from the DNR.

The DNR says these projects will help remove obsolete structures or repair functioning dams resulting in improved fisheries, aquatic resources and public safety.

Two of the projects are in northern Michigan.

The Conservation Resource Alliance was awarded $75,000 to help with the removal of the Sabin Dam on the Boardman River.

This project is part of a larger effort that also includes removal of Boardman and Brown Bridge dams.

The DNR Parks and Recreation Division was awarded $200,000 to repair the O’Neal Lake Dam – which is a state owned dam on Big Sucker Creek in Emmet County.

The grants come under the Dam Management Grant Program and are funded by General Fund dollars appropriated by the Michigan Legislature.

The remaining two projects are in southern Michigan.

$3 million has been awarded to Genesee County for the removal of the Hamilton Dam, one of Michigan’s most critical high hazard dams, and the Fabri Dam. Both are on the Flint River.

And $75,000 was awarded to the DNR Wildlife Division to design a replacement for the Trowbridge Dam on the Kalmazoo River in Allegan County and is considered a high hazard dam by the DEQ.