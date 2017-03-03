Amish Buggy Hit by Truck in Isabella County

Seven people were hurt when a truck crashed into an Amish buggy Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 8am Thursday morning near the intersection of Rolland and Blanchard Road in Isabella County’s Rolland Township.

That’s where deputies responded to the vehicle versus Amish buggy accident.

Seven people had been in the buggy, five adults and two children under the age of three.

According to the sheriff’s office – a pickup truck, drivien by a 26-year-old man from Blanchard had hit the buggy – destroying it.

All seven people in the buggy were injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that include possible internal injuries and external fractures.

The sheriff’s office says the status of the victims is unknown, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

A helicopter was dispatched but was refused by family members.

Deputies say that the rising sun and a frosted over and uncleared windshield were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.