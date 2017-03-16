Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Grand Traverse County

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating a fatal car crash.

The accident happened on Garfield Road south of Voice Road in Paradise Township at approximately 8am Thursday.

Police say a northbound Chrysler driven by a 30-year-old Kingsley man crossed over the center line and hit a southbound SUV driven by a 17-year-old from Traverse City.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he had a 6-year-old passenger in the vehicle who was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The teen was also taken to Munson with non-life threatening injuries.

Garfield Road was closed between Voice Road and Eden St for approximately four hours while crews worked the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.