U.S. Department of Justice Charges Four, Including Two Russian Intelligence Officers, During Investigation into Yahoo Security Breach

At a press conference on Wednesday – the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against four people in connection with 2014 hack of Yahoo that compromised at 500 million Yahoo accounts.

According to the DOJ – two of the defendants are officers in the Russian Federal Security Service – an intelligence and law enforcement agency of the Russian Federation.

The other two defendants are criminal hackers who allegedly conspired with the FSB Officers.

The DOJ says the two officers paid the criminal hackers to collect information through computer intrusions in the United States and elsewhere.

One of the alleged hackers, Alexsey Belan, has been on the FBI’s most wanted cyber criminals list for more than three years.

The other hacker, a 22-year-old man from Canada, was arrested on Tuesday and the matter is pending with Canadian authorities.

Yahoo had disclosed the theft of user data last September and said at the time they were working with authorities to find those responsible.

Yahoo said during the investigation that they believed those responsible were sponsored or helped by foreign government officials.

The breach cited in this case is separate from the security breach announced by Yahoo back in December where they say nearly one billion user accounts may have been compromised in 2013.

Yahoo says some of the information gleaned from the investigation into that breach can be linked to those responsible for the 2014 hack, but the investigation is ongoing.