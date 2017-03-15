Three Injured in Isabella County Rollover Crash

Three people were injured in Isabella County on Tuesday in a single vehicle rollover crash.

It happened at approximately 6:30 in the evening on Tuesday, near the intersection of Wise and Millbrook Roads in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says a car driven by a 17-year-old from Shepherd rolled over and one of the passengers had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office – the 17-year-old driver was engaged in an argument with the two passengers in the vehicle, a 35-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

She became distracted and left the roadway. When she attempted to bring the car back onto the road she over-corrected and vehicle began to rollover.

The rear seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and male passenger sustained multiple injuries and taken by ambulance to Mid-Michigan hospital in Midland. The ejected passenger was flown to Mid-Michigan with a head injury.

The sheriff’s office says distracted driving and seat belt use were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.