US-31 Shut Down While Crews Work Scene of Accident on Tuesday

US-31 North was shut down in Charlevoix County for a short time Tuesday evening as crews responded to a two vehicle crash.

The accident happened at approximately 6:15 Tuesday evening on US-31 North near Martin Road in Charlevoix Township.

According to the sheriff’s office – Douglas Reynolds was rear-ended while he attempted to make a left hand turn onto Martin Road.

A vehicle behind Reynolds, driven by 20-year-old Ashley Tribisondi from Cheboygan, was unable to stop and rear-ended Reynolds.

Tribisondi was taken to the hospital in Munson for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Traffic on US-31 North was briefly shut down and re-routed while crews worked the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.