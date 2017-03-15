Charges Filed Against Man Who Allegedly Fled During Investigation

Charges have been authorized against the man police say fled from an investigation last week.

Jeremy Bower allegedly fled from the Traverse Narcotic’s Team late last week during a investigation at a home in Elmwood Township.

Inside that home TNT says they found 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, packaging material, a stolen gun from Grand Traverse County and several hundred dollars.

Bower was taken into custody by a Michigan State Police Trooper in the Village of Lake Ann in Benzie County on Tuesday.

The Leelanau County Prosecutor has authorized charges against Bower, including:

Two counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance, second offense, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and maintaining a drug house.

Police say they made a second arrest in connection with this case. A 31-year-old Elmwood Township resident was arrested for possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine and maintaining a drug house.