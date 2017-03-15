Thermal Imaging Helps Police Locate Missing Mesick Man

Thermal Imaging helped police locate a missing Wexford County man last{Tuesday} night.

Tuesday night MSP troopers were dispatched to home of an elderly man in Mesick.

The man was said to have left his home in a disorientated state.

Weather conditions that night included a wind chill factor well below zero degrees.

Troopers say there was no clear indication what way the man may have gone when they started searching.

Multiple troopers started canvassing the area while a K-9 unit was dispatched to help.

Another trooper responded to the scene with a handheld thermal imager.

Using the imager the missing man was located some distance from his home. He was said to be cold and disorientated, but alert.

He was taken to the hospital for exposure treatment.