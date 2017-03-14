Bovine TB Confirmed in Newaygo County Steer

Bovine TB was recently confirmed in another steer in Michigan.

But this time, it wasn’t in the TB accredited zone, which covers the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Oscoda.

This steer was found to have come from a farm in Newaygo County.

The disease was identified as possibly diseased during inspection while the animal was being processed and it was removed.

Using the steer’s radio tag, investigators identified the farm in Newaygo County that sent the animal to slaughter.

Testing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that the bovine TB in the Newaygo animal is very similar to the TB found in cattle and white-tailed deer in northeastern Lower Michigan.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the infected animal was most likely exposed to animals from northeastern Lower Michigan — where bovine TB-infected cattle herds have historically been found.

As a part the response to finding the disease, a three-mile surveillance area has been set up around the affected farm.

Farms within this special surveillance area will have six months to complete bovine TB testing. These farms will be identified by MDARD and notified through individual letters.

An informational meeting to discuss this finding of bovine TB and the surveillance area is scheduled for:

Monday, March 27, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

Grant Community Center 105 S. Front St.,

Grant, MI 49327