Semi Crashes into Bridge Equipment near Mackinac Bridge

A possible medical event led to a semi going off the road and doing damage to Mackinac Bridge equipment.

It happened Sunday evening around 7pm along I-75 on the Upper Peninsula side of the bridge, just north of the toll booths.

That’s where the MSP says a semi crashed into an utility pole, before hitting trees and causing damaged to the Mackinac Bridge weigh scale equipment.

Troopers say the driver of the semi, a 46-year-old man suffered a medical event before the accident.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was listed in an unknown condition.