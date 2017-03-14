Home Considered Total Loss after Fire in Harbor Springs

We have more details on the fire that happened in Harbor Springs Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire on Hughston Road in Harbor Springs shortly after 3 o’clock.

According to the Harbor Springs Fire Chief – no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but they believe that it started near the chimney.

There were concerns of the fire spreading into the grass and nearby trees while crews battled the blaze.

The home is a total loss.