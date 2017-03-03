Man Wanted on Numerous Drug Charges, Allegedly Fleeing from Police Found in Benzie County

Jeremy Allan Bower, the 25-year-old suspect who allegedly fled from the Traverse Narcotic’s Team late last week during a investigation at a home in Elmwood Township, has been arrested. Bower was taken into custody by a Michigan State Trooper in the Village of Lake Ann in Benzie County. Police say Bower will be held on numerous outstanding warrants The Leelanau County Prosecutor is reviewing reports reference last week’s drug investigation. More charges will most likely be forth coming.

The Traverse Narcotics Team had asked for the public’s help in locating a man who fled during an investigation in Leelanau County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team searched a home in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township on Friday.

Inside TNT says they found two adults along with a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

They say they found 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, packaging material, a stolen gun from Grand Traverse County and several hundred dollars.

A man, identified as Jeremy Allen Bower, fled the scene.

TNT said he had more than a dozen warrants and should have been considered armed and dangerous.

A K-9 team had tracked Bower, but lost his scent.