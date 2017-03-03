RECALL – I.M. Healthy Expands Recall of Peanut Butter Alternative

And we have update to a recall we first shared with you last week —

Last week we told you about the SoyNut Butter Company and that they are recalling all varieties of their I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and I.M. Healthy Granola products because they may be contaminated with E. Coli.

These products were available in store and online.

Now the company has expanded that recall to include another of their products that was only available online.

Dixie Diner’s Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter, another peanut butter alternative, has also been recalled due to the possibility of being contaminated with a specific strand of E. coli.

While most healthy adults can recover within a week, those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and children can develop a form of kidney failure from the E. Coli.

All best by dates are affected. The dates can be seen on the labels, stamped in black ink.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More information on these recalls can be found on here.