Woman Stabbed During Fight in Upper Peninsula

A woman was allegedly stabbed during a fight in the Upper Peninsula Monday morning.

It happened just after midnight, that’s when troopers from the St Ignace Post were called to an address on 3 Mile Road in Hessel for a report of someone who had been stabbed.

Police say two 30-year-old women had been in a fight and one of the women had been stabbed in the leg with a knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Sault Ste Marie for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, but less than murder.

She is lodged in the Mackinac County Jail.