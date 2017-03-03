Police Ask for Help in Locating Man who Allegedly Fled from Home During Investigation

The Traverse Narcotics Team is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who fled during an investigation in Leelanau County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team searched a home in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township on Friday.

Inside TNT says they found two adults along with a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

They say they found 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, packaging material, a stolen gun from Grand Traverse County and several hundred dollars.

A man, identified as Jeremy Allen Bower, fled the scene.

TNT says he has more than a dozen warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

A K-9 team tracked Bower, but lost his scent.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police.