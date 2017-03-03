Police Ask for Help in Locating Man who Allegedly Fled from Home During Investigation

POSTED March 13, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

The Traverse Narcotics Team is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who fled during an investigation in Leelanau County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team searched a home in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township on Friday.

Inside TNT says they found two adults along with a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

They say they found 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, packaging material, a stolen gun from Grand Traverse County and several hundred dollars.

0313JOJ - MigBower

A man, identified as Jeremy Allen Bower, fled the scene.

TNT says he has more than a dozen warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

A K-9 team tracked Bower, but lost his scent.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police.