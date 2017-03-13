Man Killed in Crash in Isabella County

An Isabella County man was killed in a traffic crash over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday shortly after 3pm near the intersection of Blanchard and Crawford Roads in Isabella County’s Lincoln Township.

Deputies were called to that area for a report of a two-vehicle crash where a driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office — a car driven by a 70-year-old man from Crystal, was westbound on Blanchard Road when it crossed the center line and side swiped a pickup truck that was going in the other direction.

The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old man from Winn, lost control after being hit and went into the ditch, before coming back onto the roadway and rolling over several times.

The driver, 46-year-old Duane Ryckman, was thrown from the vehicle while it rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police say he was drunk at the time and was arrested for operating while impaired causing death. He was released from jail pending lab results of his blood.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours on Sunday while crews worked the scene.