Two Injured in Crash in Cadillac

Two people were injured in a crash in the city of Cadillac late last week.

It happened Friday night shortly before 9 o’clock at the intersection of Hector Road and South 41 Road.

Offices from the Cadillac Police Department were called to that location for a report of two-vehicle injury accident.

Police say a vehicle was northbound on South 41 Road when it failed to yield a vehicle on Hector Road – causing a head-on collision.

The two occupants in the vehicle on Hector Road were taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound vehicle also had two occupants, and they refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.