Children Injured When Semi Collides with School Bus in Clare County

Two children were injured when the school bus they were on collided with semi in Clare County.

It happened Monday morning just before 7am on M-115 at the intersection of Cedar Road in Clare County’s Freeman Township.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says a Farwell School bus was hit by a semi tractor trailer.

The bus was northbound on Cedar Road and had stopped at M-115. The driver waited for one vehicle to pass before crossing M-115, and did not see the semi.

Deputies say the driver of the semi tried to avoid the bus, but was unable to and the truck collided with the front end of the bus.

Fourteen students were on the bus at the time of accident, two were injured in the crash, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old.

The two children, along with the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital in Clare where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The remaining twelve children were not injured and were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Deputies say that the heavy snow Monday morning had affected visibility and was a factor in the crash – which is still under investigation.