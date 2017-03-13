UPDATE – Police Say No Foul Play Involved in Man’s Death

We have more information on the investigation after a man’s body was found in Grand Traverse County last week.

Shortly after noon last Wednesday the GT Central Dispatch received a call from a citizen canoeing on the Boardman River that they saw a body on the east bank of the river.

The man’s body was found in the area of the YMCA on South Airport Road in Garfield Township.

The victim was found in a densely wooded/marsh area near the river’s edge and was said to be clothed in winter type apparel.

An autopsy was performed in Kalamazoo and according to the Sheriff’s Office the autopsy found that foul play was not involved in the man’s death.

Investigators have also identified the victim as 33-year-old Joseph Sherwood of Traverse City.

Police say they are still waiting on toxicology reports and further testing to determine the exact cause of death.